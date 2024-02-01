AUDUSD Forecast Today - 30/01: AUD Trades In Range

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)

The Australian dollar exhibited early gains in Monday's trading session, prompting close observation of both the 200-day Exponential Moving Average and the 50-day EMA.

In recent sessions, the Australian dollar has consistently rallied early during morning sessions, with a notable attraction to the 200-day EMA. However, it is worth noting that in the past few days, the market has retraced from this level later in the day. The persistent absence of strong, sustained momentum is a characteristic of this market. Nevertheless, the Australian dollar has displayed remarkable resilience in its recent performance, which merits attention.

The overarching focus remains on whether the market can breach the 50-day EMA, which lies above its current position. A successful breach of this level would be interpreted as a strongly bullish signal , potentially propelling the Australian dollar towards the 0.67 level. This level holds significance as it represents the midpoint between the market's extreme support and resistance . The 0.65 level below is a crucial support, having demonstrated its strength on multiple occasions and previously served as resistance. Market history plays a role in influencing future behavior.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started 0.67, and It's influence

Should the market rally and break the 0.67 level, it may aim for the upper boundary of the consolidation phase, around the 0.69 level. Such a move would signal a highly bullish development, potentially encouraging long-term buying and holding strategies. It is essential to recognize that overhead resistance persists in this market, and the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting later in the week is expected to have a significant impact on overall market sentiment. Consequently, traders may tread cautiously in the coming sessions, considering potential market volatility.

In the end, the Australian dollar's recent performance has been marked by early Monday gains and a strong affinity for the 200-day EMA. While the market has displayed resilience, it lacks sustained momentum. The key determinant of future direction remains the ability to breach the 50-day EMA, potentially leading to a move towards the 0.67 level. The 0.65 level below acts as robust support and holds historical significance. A breach of 0.67 could pave the way for further bullish movement towards the 0.69 level, but resistance persists, and the FOMC meeting poses an impending influence on market dynamics. Therefore, a change in the current pattern is not anticipated in the near term.

Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? Check out the best forex trading platform for beginners Australia worth using.