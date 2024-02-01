Forex Today- 30/01: SP 500 Index Makes New Record High Price

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)

US stock markets are rising bullishly again, withthe NASDAQ 100 Indexclose to a record high andthe S&P 500 Indexmaking a new record high above 4900. These indices will have the interest of trend traders, who will want to be long of them, especially the S&P 500.Crude Oilis trading near a 2-month high price as tensions rise in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean following the fatal attack on US forces in Syria/Jordan, which is expected to draw US retaliation soon. This could see the price of crude oil spike when it happens, although the US will likely be careful not to escalate tensions much.In the Forex market, the Japanese Yen has been the strongest major currency since the Tokyo open today. The Euro has been the weakest. The greatest volatility recently has been seen in theUSD/JPYcurrency pair. The Japanese Yen has been attracting some safe haven flow.Bitcoinhas continued its recovery after support below the big round number at $40,000 some days ago, but it is struggling to break above resistance near $43,300.Cocoa futuresreached a new multi-year high price last week, which will keep trend traders interested in this commodity on the long side. It has been exhibiting a powerful bullish trend for well over one year.There will be releases of 2 high-impact market data points today in the USA: JOLTS Job Openings and CB Consumer Confidence.

