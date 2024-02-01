AUDUSD Forecast Today- 31/01: AUD Continues To Wait For FMOC

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The Australian dollar initially attempted to rally during Tuesday's trading session, aiming to breach the 50-day Exponential Moving Average. However, it retraced its gains, reflecting a market that seems destined to remain in consolidation mode for now.

Taking a closer look at the AUD/USD pair, we observed an early rally effort on Tuesday, but it ultimately fell short, resulting in a somewhat negative tone. In the grand scheme of things, this market appears to be caught in a consolidation phase, characterized by choppy and indecisive trading. To gain a clearer perspective, it's important to view this within the context of a market that is grappling with a lack of clear direction.

Beneath the 0.65 level, we find substantial support, establishing it as a formidable floor for the market. Should a breakthrough above the 50-day EMA materialize, the 0.67 level emerges as a potential target. This level is seen as fair value for the market. Beyond that, the 0.69 level continues to serve as a significant resistance point .

In the immediate term, the market will likely continue oscillating between the 50-day EMA and the 0.65 level. However, it's crucial to factor in Wednesday's upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. While the FOMC decision holds importance, the accompanying statement should be paid equal attention. Furthermore, the press conference that follows will be closely watched to gauge the Federal Reserve's stance on rate cuts and the potential pace of those cuts. These factors will significantly influence the performance of the US dollar .

The Australian dollar's value is heavily influenced by factors such as commodities and global trade dynamics. Therefore, developments in these areas will play a pivotal role in shaping its future trajectory. Regardless, it's apparent that we are approaching the lower bounds of the anticipated trading range, suggesting that the current consolidation phase may persist for some time.

In the end, the Australian dollar's recent performance reflects a market caught in consolidation, characterized by fluctuations and a lack of clear direction. The 0.65 level offers solid support, while the 50-day EMA and the 0.67 level represent key areas to watch for potential movements. The impending FOMC meeting and its associated events will be instrumental in determining the near-term path of the AUD/USD pair. Still, broader factors such as commodities and global trade dynamics will also continue to exert their influence.

