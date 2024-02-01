Gold Forecast Today - 31/01: Gold Awaits Powell's Move

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The gold market experienced a fair amount of turbulence in Tuesday's trading session, reflecting the ongoing back-and-forth movement that has characterized gold's overall consolidation phase. Looking ahead, this noise will likely persist, but I hold the belief that gold's trajectory will be upward over the long term.

As we examine the recent price action, we can see that gold made an early rally during Tuesday's session, threatening the $2,040 level. If we manage to break above this level, the next target could be the $2,060 level. However, it's crucial to note that such a move would require some sustained momentum to propel the gold market higher.

Beyond the $2,060 level, we encounter a significant barrier at $2,075, which has posed a challenge for bullish traders seeking to buy gold. In the short term, any pullbacks that occur along the way are likely to be seen as buying opportunities. Support can be found around the $2,000 level, extending down to $1,980. Additionally, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average has been guiding the market's movements, which might continue to be the case.

FOMC is the Key

Looking ahead to Wednesday, there's the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting , press conference, and statement, all of which have the potential to move the market. Market participants are eagerly awaiting signals from Jerome Powell regarding whether he adopts a dovish or hawkish stance.

A more dovish stance from Powell could imply potential Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, which would likely trigger a rally in the gold market. Overall, I see this as a market that's prone to upward pressure whenever it experiences pullbacks . I currently have no inclination to short gold, at least not until we see a breakdown below the 200-day EMA.

In summary, the gold market is characterized by its ongoing choppiness and volatility, but there are compelling reasons to believe that gold's prospects remain favorable. One significant factor to keep in mind is the potential for geopolitical concerns to drive demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. History has shown that during times of conflict, investors often turn to gold for security, and this remains a possibility as geopolitical tensions continue to flare up in various regions. That being said, this is a market that will be obviously dangerous in the current environment, and therefore position sizing is crucial.

