European shares see mixed performances at Wednesday’s closing

(MENAFN) European stock exchanges saw mixed results at the close of trading on Wednesday. The STOXX Europe 600 index, which encompasses approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, experienced marginal movement, edging up by just 0.04 points, or 0.01 percent, to settle at 485.67, ultimately finishing the day flat.



In individual markets, the UK's FTSE 100 index declined by 35 points, or 0.47 percent, concluding the session at 7,630. France's CAC 40 index also experienced a decrease, shedding 20 points, or 0.27 percent, to reach 7,656. Germany's DAX 30 index dropped by 68 points, or 0.4 percent, closing at 16,903.



On a more positive note, Italy's FTSE MIB index emerged as the top performer of the day, climbing nearly 121 points, or 0.4 percent, to reach 30,744. Spain's IBEX 35 index saw an increase of 38 points, or 0.38 percent, closing at 10,077.



Overall, the mixed performance across European stock exchanges reflected varying market sentiments and economic factors influencing investor decisions throughout the trading day.

MENAFN01022024000045015839ID1107795242