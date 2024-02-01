New York Community Bancorp stocks see drastic decline of 37 percent

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, New York Community Bancorp witnessed a drastic decline in its stock price, which plummeted by 37.67 percent. This substantial decrease was primarily attributed to the company's reported net loss during the final quarter of 2023. According to the bank's financial results statement, the net loss available to common stockholders amounted to USD260 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. This figure stands in stark contrast to the net income available to common stockholders, which totaled USD199 million during the third quarter of 2023.



The notable disparity between the third and fourth-quarter financial performances underscored the challenges faced by New York Community Bancorp in maintaining profitability. The sudden downturn in stock price reflected investor concerns regarding the bank's ability to navigate economic uncertainties and address underlying issues impacting its financial health.



"At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was USD992 million compared to USD619 million at September 30, 2023," it further mentioned.



President and CEO Thomas Cangemi explained that the bank took proactive measures to fortify its reserve levels by recording a provision of USD552 million for loan losses. This strategic decision aimed to bolster the bank's financial resilience and mitigate potential risks associated with loan portfolios.



Notably, New York Community Bancorp expanded its footprint in March 2023 through the acquisition of USD38.4 billion worth of assets from the liquidated Signature Bank. This acquisition, valued at USD2.7 billion, marked a significant milestone in the bank's growth strategy and positioned it for enhanced market presence and expanded capabilities. The acquisition underscored New York Community Bancorp's commitment to strategic expansion and diversification of its business operations amidst evolving market dynamics.

