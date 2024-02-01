H&M shares decline over 12 percent, CEO resigns

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Swedish retailer H&M Group announced weak sales, leading to a significant decline in its shares by over 12 percent. The multinational clothing company disclosed that its net sales for the fourth quarter totaled SEK 62.65 billion (USD6.02 billion), representing a 1 percent decrease in local currencies, according to its financial report.



During the period spanning from December 1, 2023, to January 29, 2024, the group experienced a 4 percent decline in sales in local currencies compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



CEO Helena Helmersson, 51, who has been with the H&M Group for 26 years and served as CEO for the last four years, announced her resignation from the position. In a statement, Helmersson attributed the sales challenges to reduced consumer purchasing power due to high inflation and interest rates. She also noted that the fourth quarter began with unusually warm weather in several key European markets.



"It is with mixed feelings that I have informed the board of directors of my decision to leave the CEO role," she stated in a different declaration.



"However, it has been very demanding at times for me personally, and I now feel that it is time to leave the CEO role, which of course has not been an easy decision."



Daniel Ervér, aged 42, who boasts 18 years of experience within the H&M Group, has been appointed as the new President and CEO of the company.



"Together with all committed colleagues, we will continue to create unbeatable value for our customers and profitable growth," he expressed in a declaration.

