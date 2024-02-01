US stocks decline on Wednesday as Fed shows unclear path for interest rate adjustments

(MENAFN) US stock exchanges experienced significant losses on Wednesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's presentation of an unclear path for interest rate adjustments this year.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 317 points, or 0.82 percent, closing at 38,150. Similarly, the S&P 500 declined by 79 points, or 1.61 percent, ending at 4,845. The Nasdaq, which is heavily influenced by technology stocks, experienced a sharp decline of 345 points, or 2.23 percent, finishing at 15,164.



The Federal Reserve maintained its federal funds rate unchanged, as anticipated, within the 5.25 percent-5.5 percent target range — marking the highest level in 23 years. During his post-meeting press conference, Chair Jerome Powell highlighted that inflation remains too high, ongoing efforts to mitigate it are not guaranteed, and the future trajectory remains uncertain.



"If we saw inflation being stickier or higher, (that) would argue for moving later," he stated, further mentioning that "if inflation were to surprise by moving back up, we would have to respond to that, and that would be a surprise at this point. But I have to tell you that’s why we keep our options open here and why we’re not rushing."



The VIX volatility index, commonly referred to as the fear index, surged by 8 percent to reach 14.37. Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield decreased by 3.3 percent to 3.926 percent.



The dollar index saw a modest increase of 0.22 percent, reaching 103.63, while the euro experienced a decline of 0.28 percent against the greenback, falling to USD1.0810.



Precious metals recorded losses, with gold dipping by 0.1 percent to USD2,034 per ounce, and silver declining by 1.2 percent to USD22.87.



Oil prices faced a notable decrease, with the global benchmark Brent crude dropping by 2.5 percent to USD80.44 per barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 2.6 percent to USD75.75.

