US stock markets see strong drop on last trading day in January as Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged

(MENAFN) On the closing day of January, US stocks took a substantial hit as the Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates unchanged, signaling continued concerns about inflation risks despite acknowledged progress. The central bank's decision to hold off on reducing borrowing costs in March, as previously anticipated, added to the downward pressure on the three major indices.



Already grappling with the weakness in shares of prominent technology companies and their major supporters, the stock market experienced a notable decline, exacerbated by disappointing results from Alphabet reported the previous day. The impact of these factors was evident as all three indices started to weaken following the Federal Reserve's announcement and sustained the decline throughout the subsequent press conference led by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.



Preliminary data reveals that the Standard & Poor's 500 index witnessed a substantial drop of 79.82 points, equivalent to a 1.62 percent decrease, settling at 4,845.15 points. The overall market sentiment reflects the intricate dynamics at play, with investors closely monitoring the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates and its implications for the broader economic landscape, particularly in the context of persisting concerns surrounding inflation.

