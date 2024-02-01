Fed chief warns of persistent high inflation, uncertain future trajectory

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remarked that inflation remains excessively high, with ongoing efforts to mitigate it not guaranteed, and the future trajectory uncertain.



Powell also mentioned that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) believes the policy rate has likely reached its peak in the current cycle of monetary tightening. He further indicated that if the economy progresses as anticipated, it will probably be appropriate to start reducing policy restraint at some point this year.



In spite of these statements, the Fed maintained its federal funds rate unchanged within the 5.25 percent-5.5 percent target range, which stands as the highest level in nearly twenty-five years. The committee, however, provided no indication regarding when it intends to commence interest rate reductions this year.



"In considering any adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent," it stated in its recent release.



In his post-meeting news conference, Powell stated that "reducing policy restraint too late or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment."



"The economy has surprised forecasters in many ways since the pandemic. Ongoing progress towards our 2 percent inflation objective is not assured. The economic outlook is uncertain," he noted.



Powell emphasized that the committee will base its monetary policy decisions on a meeting-by-meeting assessment. The American economy expanded by 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter, surpassing market estimates of 2 percent, though it decelerated from the 4.9 percent GDP growth recorded in the third quarter. Moreover, the US economy demonstrated an overall growth of 3.1 percent over the past year, which also exceeded expectations.

