Private payrolls in US surges by 107,000 in January, lower than market projections

(MENAFN) In January, private payrolls in the United States increased by 107,000, falling short of market projections, as indicated in a report published on Wednesday by a research institute.



Analysts had anticipated a growth of 145,000 jobs.



In addition, the previously reported figure for December 2023 was adjusted downward from a gain of 164,000 to an increase of 158,000.



"The hiring slowdown of 2023 spilled into January, and pressure on wages continues to ease. The pay premium for job-switchers shrank to a new low last month," the ADP Research Institute in conjunction with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab stated.



Nela Richardson, the chief economist at ADP, noted that despite a slowdown in hiring and wage growth, advancements in managing inflation have improved the overall economic outlook.



"Wages adjusted for inflation have improved over the past six months, and the economy looks like it's headed toward a soft landing in the U.S. and globally," she further mentioned.



Within the business sector, small enterprises contributed 25,000 jobs, while mid-sized businesses added 61,000 positions. Large businesses also saw an increase of around 31,000 jobs.



The leisure and hospitality sector saw the most significant gain, adding 28,000 jobs, followed by trade, transportation, and utilities, which experienced an increase of 23,000 positions.

