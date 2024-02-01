(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
global pet accessories market size is estimated to grow by
USD 13.24 billion from 2022
to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a
CAGR of
6.2% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 43%.
The
growing number of pet owners, coupled with increased spending on pets , is fueling the expansion. With a significant rise in pet ownership and expenditure observed in recent years, particularly among millennials, the industry is experiencing notable growth driven by heightened demand for various pet-related products and services.
For more insights on the historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast
size (2023
to 2027)
-
Request a sample report
Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Accessories Market 2023-2027
Technavio has segmented the market based on
End-user (Dogs, Cats, and Others), Product (Pet toys and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The
dogs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Dogs require a lot of room and care and thus, working couples with nuclear families frequently purchase dog furniture. Additionally, pet dog furniture
is
highly preferred by residents of apartments who do not have gardens or porches for their pets to live in. Such elements are therefore expected to propel the segment during the forecast period.
By geography, the
segment
includes
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pet accessories industry.
North America will contribute
43% to the growth
during the forecast period.
Insights on the
contribution of various segments including country and region, historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast size (2023
to 2027)
- Download a Sample Report
The advent of smart
accessories is a major trend fueling the growth, however, factors including infrequent purchases and the low replacement cycle may challenge
growth.
Insights on
Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-
Request a
sample report!
Applications include:
The key industry players offer
a wide array of products such as collars, leashes, clothing, beds, carriers, and grooming tools for pets. Other items include toys, training equipment, ID tags, travel accessories, shoes, strollers, and hygiene products, ensuring comfort, safety, and well-being for pets, while also catering to the needs of pet owners.
What are the key data covered in this Pet Accessories Market report?
CAGR
during the forecast period Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Pet Accessories Market between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the Pet Accessories Market size and its contribution to
the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior Growth of the Pet Accessories
industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa A thorough analysis of the
competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Pet Accessories
vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The pet food market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% between 2022 and 2027. The
size is forecast to increase by USD 35.75 billion.
The pet milk market size is expected to increase to USD 57.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the
growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09%.
About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus
on emerging
trends and provide
actionable insights to help businesses identify
opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their
positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning
50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable
insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing
scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Technavio
MENAFN01022024003732001241ID1107795227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.