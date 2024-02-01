Jennifer Little-Fleck Hits Amazon Best-Seller With“Empathy And Understanding In Business,” Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Jennifer Little-Fleck

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA , February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jennifer Little-Fleck, Founder and CEO behind BrainCelling, has collaborated with renowned author Chris Voss and other accomplished professionals worldwide to co-author the highly acclaimed book, Empathy and Understanding In Business, published by SuccessBooks®. The eagerly anticipated book made its grand entrance into the literary world on January 4th, 2024.



Following its release, Empathy and Understanding In Business swiftly climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in direct marketing, sales, and selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in four distinct categories. This extraordinary success underscores the widespread recognition and enthusiastic reception this groundbreaking book has garnered within the business and entrepreneurial community, solidifying its position as a must-read for professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

Jennifer's chapter, titled "The Art of Speaking“Brain'," emerged as a cornerstone of the book's extraordinary success.

Meet Jennifer Little-Fleck:

Jennifer Little-Fleck is the Founder and CEO of BrainCelling. After accumulating direct experience in clinical research, how it translates to commercial products, and how the sales process influences decision-making, Jennifer ventured into the world of business ownership – ultimately founding BrainCelling in 2016. Her mission: help sales training professionals, salespeople, sales leadership, and scientists have fun by providing an interesting educational experience.

Have you ever wondered why some people have an easy time building rapport, while other people have to work at it? Or maybe you've watched in awe as a colleague was able to turn a customer with a mildly unpleasant disposition into a raving fan. Then, there are also people who actually thrive on competitive conversations and debate with others-but in a way that people find endearing. Maybe that's you.

Maybe you want to learn how to be that person.

How do those kinds of conversations happen? What is the magical formula? Jennifer says:“It's not magic, it's science. More precisely, it's affective neuroscience.”

BrainCelling is different from other training organizations because Jennifer doesn't just teach how to sell, but how to communicate-the way the brain prefers. Not only does she give her audiences practical tips to use both professionally and personally-but she gives people the insight to understand the 'why' behind both successful and underperforming communications.

Here's the thing: BrainCelling is completely agnostic of industry, race, age, or gender because it focuses on the brain – and while we experience diversity in our personalities-our brains all process information in roughly the same way.

Jennifer is an empathetic scientist who believes all of us should have healthy bodies and minds. She thrives on equipping front-line sales teams with the knowledge and education to get the right products to the right patients at the right time. This is based on her science-first, aligned methodology that provides consistent forwardthinking training to organizations.

Jennifer is also the founder of Autobiology, an organization dedicated to helping people become curious about their own bodies and how they work, so people can collaborate with health professionals to live optimized, healthy lives.



Learn more at:

.

.

. listen/watch the podcast: Autobiology – on your favorite platform

To order your copy today, please visit HERE

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here