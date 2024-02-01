IMF provides USD4.7B more for Argentina, praises leader Milley's bold financial reforms

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) granted its approval on Wednesday for a new disbursement of USD4.7 billion to Argentina, applauding the proactive measures taken by President Javier Milley to implement a bold cost-cutting policy aimed at revitalizing the nation's struggling economy.



The IMF, in a released statement, highlighted that this latest disbursement brings the total amount extended to Argentina within the scope of a USD44 billion aid program to USD40.6 billion. The financial support is specifically designated to bolster the commendable efforts undertaken by the new administration in formulating policies geared towards restoring macroeconomic stability.



IMF President Kristalina Georgieva commended President Milley for his administration's bold actions in addressing long-standing impediments to growth and taking measures to restore macroeconomic stability. Milley, who identifies as an "anarcho-capitalist," assumed the presidency in December with a commitment to implementing spending cuts and resolving the prolonged economic crisis in South America's third-largest economy, where the annual inflation rate has surpassed 200 percent.



However, Milley's cost-cutting initiatives have not been without controversy, triggering protests from segments of the Argentine population concerned about the potential burdens these measures might impose. The president initiated his tenure by devaluing the peso by over 50 percent, discontinuing government fuel subsidies, halving the number of ministries, and repealing hundreds of laws to liberalize the economy. While these moves are aimed at addressing economic challenges, they have also sparked public dissent, underscoring the delicate balance between necessary reforms and the concerns of the affected populace.

