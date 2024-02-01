GCC Meeting On Unified Terrorist List Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The two-day 14th meeting of the Gulf committee for the GCC unified terrorist list, which was held in the GCC Secretariat General in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the chairmanship of the State of Qatar. Head of Qatar's delegation, Secretary of the National Counter-Terrorism Committee Colonel Khalid Ali Al Kaabi chaired the meeting. The meeting discussed several topics on its agents related to the committee's work.