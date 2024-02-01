Mol Starts Retirement And Company Onboarding On Istamer Platform

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has launched a series of induction workshops on Istamer platform, with the goal of introducing retired citizens, companies, and institutions to the platform's operations and how to make optimal use of it.

This initiative is aimed at achieving the highest job matching rates between the available positions and retirees registered on Istamer platform, thanks to its artificial intelligence capabilities.

The workshops are designed for both male and female retirees interested in rejoining the job market, as well as for companies and organisations already engaged with the platform or those considering registration to leverage the expertise of qualified national talents.

Conducting these induction sessions is part of the Ministry of Labour's efforts to enhance communication with the public and customers. It also aims to improve the knowledge of retirees, companies, and institutions regarding the operation of Istamer platform.

Additionally, it seeks to address the difficulties that retirees encounter when applying for jobs and the challenges faced by companies in finding qualified candidates.

The Ministry dedicated an induction workshop for retired female citizens (women) on Wednesday, January 31, while Thursday, February 1, was dedicated to retired citizens, and Sunday, February 4, to companies and institutions (entities).

Istamer platform, initiated by the Ministry of Labour in September, is a leading endeavour aimed at harnessing the valuable practical knowledge of retirees.

This initiative is designed to play a role in the country's development and facilitate the integration of human resources into the private sector.

Recognising the significance of retirees in bolstering the national workforce and increasing their engagement in private sector organizations, it aligns with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

In its first phase, Istamer platform was able to register and count the number of retirees wishing to return to work in the private sector and register entities, and in the second stage, jobs were started and skills matching between supply, demand and interviews were started, and all stages of employing retired citizens in the private sector are managed through the platform, starting from receiving applications through arranging job interviews and ending with submitting job offers electronically and completely.

The process of recruiting retirees is subject to several aspects, including the availability of vacancies in the participating institutions and the matching of qualifications with the jobs offered, which means that successfully submitting the application on the platform is the correct start of the search and matching the qualifications with the available job, and in the event of a suitable job, the retiree is contacted and the procedures are completed from the job interview and appointment.

The Ministry of Labour dedicated hotline to receiving inquiries, communicating and asking all questions about the platform through the 40488061 number, or via e-mail: [email protected] .