U.S. Army Launches Strike Against Yemen's Houthi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- The U.S. army launched on Thursday a "self-defense" strike against Yemen's Houthi targets in the context of continuing U.S. strikes on the group due to its attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

"On Feb. 1 at approximately 1:30 a.m., (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes against an Iranian-backed Houthi UAV ground control station and 10 Houthi one-way UAVs," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.

U.S. forces identified the UAV ground control station and one-way attack UAVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region, it added.

U.S. forces subsequently struck and destroyed the UAV ground control station and 10 one-way attack UAVs in self-defense, it said, adding that this action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels. (end)

