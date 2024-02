Future Electronics Showcases Cutting-Edge Melexis MLX91230 Hall-Based Current Sensor In Comprehensive Lineup

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is thrilled to feature the Melexis MLX91230 Hall-Based Current Sensor. This innovative product, known for its precision and reliability, is a key addition to Future Electronics' lineup, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing customers with access to the latest and most advanced technologies.



The Melexis MLX91230 is the first smart Hall-based current sensor and is part of Melexis' Gen 3 portfolio. With a measurement of three physical quantities (current, voltage and temperature) and a dedicated 32 KB Flash memory on a single IC, this ASIL compliant product is ideal for safety applications.



To learn more about the product solutions, visit



For more information about Future Electronics, visit



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5,200 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 47 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Futureï¿1⁄2s mission is always to Delight the Customerï¿1⁄2. For more information, visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President ï¿1⁄2 Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS



+1 514-694-7710

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics