Results Update For 2023 – Unaudited

As Novozymes just closed the combination with Chr. Hansen on January 29, and the annual report now is expected to be released on February 8, this announcement only contains unaudited numbers. Full audited financial statements as well as non-financial numbers will be released with the annual report on February 8. This result update allows us to provide selected numbers for Novozymes standalone as early as possible.

Ester Baiget, President & CEO :“I am very pleased with our performance in 2023 - a year characterized by changing market demand and inventory adjustments in certain industries. The strength of Novozymes' diversified portfolio and end-market exposure enables us to capture growth opportunities as they arise, providing a solid overall performance. We delivered organic sales growth of 5% for the year with solid earnings and cash flows. We closed the combination with Chr. Hansen on January 29. Our new company, Novonesis, is better equipped to enable customers further address the ever-increasing needs for healthier lives and a healthier planet supported by our broad portfolio of innovative, value added biosolutions. Thank you to all stakeholders for supporting us in making Novonesis become a reality”.

Sales performance (unaudited)



DKK sales growth at 2% (5% org., -3% FX, 0% M&A), Q4 DKK sales growth at 2% (6% org., -4% FX, 0% M&A).

5% organic sales growth driven by broad-based pricing, flat volumes (Q4: ~4% pricing, ~2% volumes):



Household Care 5% (Q4: 10%): Growth in developed markets from innovation and increased penetration despite declining in-market detergent volumes. Emerging markets grew from increased penetration of enzymatic solutions. Strong end to the year with high uptake of innovation and penetration.



Food, Beverages & Human Health -2% (Q4: -4%): Year characterized by destocking and a one-off in the comparable base (performance flat excluding the one-off). Demanding Q4 year-on-year comparable and timing impact. Human Health soft as well with sequential growth in Q4 over Q3, but with high Q4 comparator from last year.



Bioenergy 23% (Q4: 20%): Demand remaining strong across geographies and a broad, differentiated portfolio of solutions for multiple end-markets. ~4% Q4 y/y volume growth in US ethanol production.



Grain & Tech Processing -6% (Q4: 2%): Growth in Grain offset by expected softness in tech from reduced sales of solutions for Covid-19 test kits and, additionally, declining demand in textile. Q4 with a less negative textile market and growth in grain. Agriculture, Animal Health & Nutrition 3% (Q4: -7%): Growth driven by performance in Animal Health & Nutrition with strong demand for sustainable yield and health solutions. Performance muted in Q4 following year-end inventory optimization and destocking in value chain.



Financial performance (unaudited)