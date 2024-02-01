(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 9:04 AM EET

Changes in Cargotec leadership team

As part of the planned separation of Kalmar by partial demerger, announced on 27 April 2023, Carina Geber-Teir, Cargotec's SVP Communications, has been appointed as Head of Investor Relations and Communications of Kalmar. She will start in her new role on 1 April 2024 and join the Kalmar leadership team, after which, she will no longer be a member of Cargotec's leadership team.

Cargotec previously announced on 9 November 2023 that Sami Niiranen had been appointed as President of Kalmar and proposed as the new CEO of the potential separately listed standalone Kalmar. He will start as President of Kalmar on 1 April 2024 and join Cargotec's leadership team.

As a result of these changes, Cargotec leadership team will, as of 1 April, 2024, consist of the following members:



Casimir Lindholm, President and CEO;

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President, CFO;

Mikko Pelkonen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources;

Mikael Laine, Senior Vice President, Strategy;

Soili Mäkinen, Senior Vice President, Sustainable Business Development;

Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel;

Scott Phillips, President, Hiab;

Sami Niiranen, President, Kalmar (until the planned completion date of the demerger) and Leif Byström, President, MacGregor.

Additionally Cargotec has also changed the composition of Kalmar's leadership team ahead of the planned listing of Kalmar. As of 1 April, 2024, Kalmar's leadership team will consist of



Sami Niiranen, President and proposed CEO;

Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO;

Carina Geber-Teir, Head of IR and Communications;

Francois Guetat, Head of Integrated Supply Chain;

Mathias Höglund, Head of Human Resources, starting 1 May 2024;

Tommi Pettersson, Head of Strategy, Sustainability and Technology;

Marika Väkiparta, Head of Transformation Office;

Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, Head of Counterbalanced;

Thor Brenden, Head of Terminal Tractors;

Arto Keskinen, Head of Horizontal Transportation;

Shushu Zhang, Head of Bromma;

Thomas Malmborg, Head of Services; and Head of Legal & Compliance, who will be selected later.

