Interim Union Budget 2024: 517 New Aviation Routes Are Carrying 1.3 Cr Passengers, Says FM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) In the Interim Budget presented by her Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, said that the expansion of existing airports and development of new airports will continue expeditiously.

“The aviation sector has been galvanised in the last 10 years and the number of airports have doubled to 114,” said the Finance Minister.

“A total of 517 new routes are carrying 1.3 crore passengers. Indian carriers have proactively placed orders for over 1,000 new aircraft. Expansion of existing airports and development of new airports will continue expeditiously,” she said.

“We have a fast expanding middle class and rapid urbanisation is taking place, metro rail and Namo Bharat can be the catalyst for the required urban transformation. Expansion of these systems will be supported in large cities focusing on transit-oriented development," said Sitharaman.

