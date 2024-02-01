Nude Parade Case: K'taka Police Get Eloped Couple Married

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi, Feb 1 (IANS) Karnataka police on Thursday got an eloped couple married at a sub-registrar office in Belagavi after tracking them down.

The marriage had taken place at the Belagavi South Sub-Registrar's Office. Dundappa Ashoka Nayak and Priyanka Basappa Nayak became a legally wedded couple following the procedure.

On December 10, a 42-year-old woman was dragged outside her home, stripped naked, paraded and assaulted, reportedly because her son had eloped with a girl from the village. The terror was unleashed on the boy's mother by the family members of the girl.

Priyanka had recorded statements against her father and paternal uncle with the police regarding the nude parade incident. She had told police that they had threatened her over phone that they would indulge in the heinous act if she did not return home.

The Karnataka High Court had strongly criticised the government earlier for the failure of the police department to prevent the incident.

The bench had said: "Imagine the fear among other women? They will feel unsafe in the country. Such an incident did not even take place in Mahabharata. Draupadi had Lord Krishna who came up to help her, but in the modern world, no one came to help this woman. Unfortunately, this is a world of Duryodhanas and Dushasanas."

The Karnataka High Court also expressed that the villagers who stood mute spectators as a Dalit woman was stripped and paraded naked, should be fined by the government while the collected money must be given to the victim.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice PB Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit, while looking into the Suo Motu PIL filed regarding the case, further said that the Karnataka government should make a provision for punishment or imposition of fines on the people of Vantamuri Village in Belagavi district where the incident took place.

The case is now being investigated by the special wing Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The police have arrested all 13 accused persons including a minor in connection with the case.

The state government had awarded 2 acres of land to the victim.

The Special wing Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is preparing to submit the 1,500 pages of charge sheet to the court in connection with the case.

