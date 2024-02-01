Experience The Charm Of Pondicherry’S French Quarter

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 01 (IANSlife) Residence de l'Evėché, CGH Earth, a historic landmark nestled in the heart of Pondicherry's French Quarter, has announced its opening this month. Dating back to the 1790s, the restored single-key private villa promises to take guests on a journey back in time to the bygone French era of the region.

Located strategically on Rue de l'Evėché, surrounded by quiet lanes, stunning boutiques, quirky stores, eclectic eateries, and popular tourist landmarks, this intimate and elegant 3-bedroom home makes for a perfect serviced-villa experience for families and a small group of friends.

“Our aim is to showcase Pondicherry's rich heritage from a more personal space for our guests. We carefully chose this villa for its location and fascinating history – it is located on a street that once housed the archbishop's home. The house had several owners, one of them being the prominent Goubert Family after whom the popular Goubert Market is named”, muses Mridula Jose, Vice President of Product Development and Marketing at the renowned hospitality brand, CGH Earth that manages and operates Residence de l'Evėché. Known for its commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism, the preservation of history via design and architectural aesthetics is a part of the brand's DNA.

The villa's pastel pink façade, bright indigo door, and location on a street where vibrant bougainvillea cascades the compound walls, stunningly capturing the essence of the old-world charm and French architectural influence. Stepping inside the 200-year-old home, the whitewashed walls create a surreal backdrop to period furniture, combined with refurbished interiors of colonial grace. Artworks adorn the walls of the living and dining areas, and a magnificent blue staircase ascends to other rooms. While 2 spacious bedrooms are accompanied by private balconies, the other one has a quaint private terrace, all offering immersive views of the French Quarter. Guests can also take the capsule lift installed within the house to access the upper levels.

In true CGH Earth signature style, food remains a key highlight of local cultural offerings and experiences at Residence de l'Evėché. Therefore, a chef-on-call from the CGH Earth's kitchens is available to wield popular and regional delicacies from the distinctive Franco-Tamilian cuisine, personalized and customized as per guests' preferences.

Additionally, at a short distance away from the villa's picturesque street lies the famous Promenade Beach with the Sacred Heart Basilica, Old Lighthouse, and Aurobindo Ashram. A trip to Pondicherry remains incomplete without a visit to the experimental utopian township, Auroville. The team at the Residence de l'Eveche can also arrange insightful heritage walks for a better understanding of the stories encapsulated in the French and Tamil Quarters.

Starting at Rs.50000/- for 4 persons and Rs 65000/- for 6 persons per night, the 3-bedroom Residence de l'Evėché is now open to bookings.

