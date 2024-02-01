Three Killed In Hangar Collapse At US Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Feb 1 (IANS) Three people were killed and nine others injured after an under-construction hangar collapsed at Boise Airport in Bosie in the US state of Idaho, said officials.
According to Boise Fire Department, five of the injured are in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.
The incident occurred on Wednesday.
The operations of the airport are not affected.
Probe is on to determine the cause of the collapse.
