Iran states no US threat will pass without answer

(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, issued a stern warning on Wednesday, stating that Iran will not let any threat from the United States go "unanswered." The statement comes in response to United States President Joe Biden's announcement that he has formulated a response to the recent drone attack on American troops in Jordan, which resulted in three fatalities and numerous injuries.



President Biden attributed the attack to Iranian-aligned militants operating in Iraq and Syria and held Iran responsible for supplying weapons to those who carried out the assault. While Biden did not disclose the nature of the planned United States response, General Salami, speaking at an event in Tehran, emphasized that Iran has been tested before and is prepared to respond to any threats. He clarified that Iran is not actively seeking war but is not afraid of it either.



Iran's envoy to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, echoed the sentiment, issuing a warning on Tuesday night that the Islamic Republic would decisively respond to any attack on the country, its interests, or nationals, under any pretext. Tehran has consistently denied orchestrating the drone attack on United States troops, with the Iranian Foreign Ministry stating that Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria, armed and trained by Iran, do not take direct orders from the Islamic Republic.



As the United States contemplates its response to the Jordan drone attack, the exchange of warnings between Iran and the United States raises concerns about the potential escalation of hostilities in the region. The international community closely monitors developments, with a keen interest in how both nations navigate this delicate and volatile situation.







