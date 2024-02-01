Media reports Israel planning on making Hamas leaders live in exile

(MENAFN) Amidst ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has reportedly proposed the idea of exiling certain Hamas leaders to other Middle Eastern countries. The aim is to facilitate an end to the war and create space for a new governing authority in the Palestinian enclave. According to reports, this proposal suggests allowing top Hamas officials in Gaza, including political leader Yahya Sinwar and military commander Mohammed Deif, to move to countries such as Algeria, Qatar, or Saudi Arabia.



The plan, which has been discussed by Israeli and United States officials, envisions permitting militant leaders responsible for planning the October 7 attacks, triggering the current conflict, to go into exile. Some Israeli officials view this as a potential strategy to encourage Hamas to release remaining hostages in Gaza, disarm, and transfer governance of the territory to new leadership. The hope is that such a peace agreement could expedite a United States-brokered deal for Saudi Arabia to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.



John Hannah, a former White House aide during President George W. Bush's administration, emphasized that a swift resolution to the conflict could open the door for normalizing relations between Riyadh and West Jerusalem. This, in turn, would counter Iran's influence in the region.



Describing the Israel-Saudi deal as a "major United States objective," Hannah disclosed discussions with senior Washington and Israeli officials in recent weeks regarding the proposed plan to exile Hamas leaders.



The reported considerations by the Israeli government signal a potential shift in the dynamics of the Gaza conflict, introducing diplomatic strategies to bring about a resolution. As discussions unfold, the international community closely watches the developments, assessing the feasibility and implications of such a proposal for the broader Middle East region.





