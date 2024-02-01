Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region Twice Overnight, Targeting Two Communities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops twice attacked the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery on the night of February 1.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, there were two attacks on the Nikopol district. A dozen shells hit villages of the Myrove and Marhanets communities. Enemy artillery was deployed. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he posted.

Lysak added that the shelling stopped around midnight, and it was quiet throughout the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 66 combat clashes were reported on the front lines in the past 24 hours.

Russian invaders carried out 8 missile attacks and 94 airstrikes, as well as 97 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas.