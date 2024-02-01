Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 386,230

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 386,230 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to February 1, 2024, including 1,000 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,322 enemy tanks (+12 in the past day), 11,773 armored combat vehicles (+16), 9,228 artillery systems (+33), 976 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 663 air defense systems, 332 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 7,136 unmanned aerial vehicles (+36), 1,847 cruise missiles (+1), 23 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,267 motor vehicles (+36), and 1,462 special equipment units (+10).

update: 66 combat clashes on front lines, Ukraine's Air Force strikes 15 enemy cluster

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, 66 combat clashes were reported on the front lines in the past 24 hours. The Air Force of Ukraine launched 15 strikes on enemy manpower clusters.