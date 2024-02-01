AZPROMO To Hold Investment Roadshow Event In Japan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) will hold
an "Investment Roadshow" event in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, on
March 5-6.
Azernews reports that the goal is to stimulate
the export of non-oil products from Azerbaijan.
The event will be held in a 150-person conference hall of one of
the 5-star hotels in the Chiyoda special district of Tokyo. B2B
meetings will take place within the framework of the event.
At the Investment Roadshow information on the country's main
macroeconomic indicators, non-oil exports, and investment potential
will be presented in English and Japanese.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Export and Investment
Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) was established in 2003 by the
Ministry of Economy to attract foreign investment in the non-oil
sector and encourage exports of non-oil products. By the Decree of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 23, 2021,
the charter of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the
Republic of Azerbaijan - AZPROMO was approved. AZPROMO organizes
various international events to achieve numerous goals set by the
head of the state to develop the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan,
promote products in foreign markets, raise awareness of Azerbaijani
products among foreign consumers, facilitate networking with local
companies, support foreign companies that are keen to gather
comprehensive information about the investment climate in
Azerbaijan and provide services to interested investors based on a
'single window approach.
MENAFN01022024000195011045ID1107795127
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.