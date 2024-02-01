Community Condemns Statement By Simonyan On New Provisions Of Azerbaijan's Constitution

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Western Azerbaijan Community has stated in response to the
provocative statement of the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament,
Alen Simonyan, Azernews reports.
The statement says, "We regard the opinion of the Speaker of the
Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, about the existence of
provisions in the Constitution and legal acts of Azerbaijan that
should be changed as irresponsible.
"It seems that he, like Vardan Oskanian, still lives in an
invented parallel world.
Alen Simonyan, instead of talking about Azerbaijan being the
victorious country, let him better comment on, as he says 'a lion
that looks like a smiley face' on the coat of arms of Armenia," the
statement of the Community reads.
MENAFN01022024000195011045ID1107795126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.