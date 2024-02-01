Community Condemns Statement By Simonyan On New Provisions Of Azerbaijan's Constitution

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Western Azerbaijan Community has stated in response to the provocative statement of the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, Azernews reports.

The statement says, "We regard the opinion of the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, about the existence of provisions in the Constitution and legal acts of Azerbaijan that should be changed as irresponsible.

"It seems that he, like Vardan Oskanian, still lives in an invented parallel world.

Alen Simonyan, instead of talking about Azerbaijan being the victorious country, let him better comment on, as he says 'a lion that looks like a smiley face' on the coat of arms of Armenia," the statement of the Community reads.