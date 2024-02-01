Kremlin reacts to NATO war games warning

(MENAFN) In a sharp response to NATO's ongoing Steadfast Defender 2024 war games, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declared on Wednesday that the massive military exercises pose a threat to Russia's national security. Peskov emphasized that NATO, led by the United States, is viewed by Moscow as an "instrument of confrontation" and has historically been managed as such.



The Steadfast Defender 2024 war games, touted as the largest conducted by NATO in decades, commenced in Europe last week, involving approximately 90,000 troops from all 31 member states and Sweden. The exercises are set to span several months, concluding in May, and include a significant deployment of military assets, such as 1,100 combat vehicles, 133 tanks, 533 infantry fighting vehicles, over 50 naval vessels, and 80 helicopters, drones, and fighter jets.



In his comments, Peskov underscored the long-standing perception of NATO as an instrument of confrontation, emphasizing its origin, formation, and ongoing management by the United States. He asserted that this inherent nature of NATO poses a direct threat to Russia, and Moscow will continue to respond with corresponding measures, particularly as NATO continues to expand its military infrastructure toward Russia's borders.



The Kremlin's reaction to the NATO war games sheds light on the heightened tensions and geopolitical dynamics between Russia and the Western military alliance. As the exercises unfold, the international community closely watches the implications of this latest chapter in the ongoing standoff, analyzing the responses and countermeasures from both sides. The Steadfast Defender 2024 war games serve as a focal point for assessing the evolving security landscape in Europe and the broader implications for global stability.





MENAFN01022024000045015687ID1107795115