Parraid Uplifts Comms With New Iridium PTT Integration

Maryland City, Maryland Jan 31, 2024 (Issuewire ) - Parraid, an innovator in mission-critical communication solutions, today announced the integration of Iridium Push-To-Talk (PTT) technology into their systems. This significant development positions Parraid at the forefront of global communication technology, further enhancing its capability to offer reliable and advanced communication solutions in various sectors, including defense, aerospace, and emergency services.

