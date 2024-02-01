               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Parraid Uplifts Comms With New Iridium PTT Integration


2/1/2024 2:11:05 AM

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Maryland City, Maryland Jan 31, 2024 (Issuewire )
-
Parraid, an innovator in mission-critical communication solutions, today announced the integration of Iridium Push-To-Talk (PTT) technology into their systems. This significant development positions Parraid at the forefront of global communication technology, further enhancing its capability to offer reliable and advanced communication solutions in various sectors, including defense, aerospace, and emergency services.

Revolutionizing Communication with Iridium PTT

MENAFN01022024004226004003ID1107795104

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search