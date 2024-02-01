Title: Spoken By Moonlight” Is A Groundbreaking Children's Book Created With Artificial Intelligence

               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Spoken By Moonlight" Is A Groundbreaking Children's Book Created With Artificial Intelligence


2/1/2024

In a groundbreaking fusion of technology and creativity, Cassandra La'Chae/The Ancestral Press proudly presents "Spoken by Moonlight," a magical exploration of African folklore brought to life through captivating stories and illustrations generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). This unprecedented project promises to enchant young readers with the richness of African heritage while showcasing the creative potential of AI in literature.

"Spoken by Moonlight" takes young readers on a captivating journey through seven animal stories that teach valuable lessons like the importance of kindness and courage. The stories unfold with vibrant illustrations and narratives from various African countries that highlight the art of traditional storytelling.

Join us in this exciting venture, where the magic of storytelling meets the wonders of artificial intelligence.

Ancestral Press expresses immense pride in presenting "Spoken by Moonlight" as a testament to the limitless possibilities that emerge when technology and creativity converge. This pioneering children's book not only entertains but also sparks curiosity and opens new avenues for exploring the vast landscape of children's literature.

The book is now available for purchase at Barnes and Noble and can be customized by ordering directly from Ancestral Press at

