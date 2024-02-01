(MENAFN) Andrey Sushentsov delves into the intricate world of geopolitics, shedding light on the reasons behind the strained relationships between the United States and other major global powers, particularly Russia. According to Sushentsov, Ukraine emerges as a convenient and cost-effective tool for the United States in its efforts to weaken and contain Russia. Moreover, he suggests that this approach serves as a means to exert influence over European allies, compelling them to adhere to a disciplined and obedient stance within the international arena.



In the broader context, the manipulation of Ukraine reflects an ongoing international struggle to establish a new form of global hierarchy. Sushentsov sees this as a temporary phenomenon, anticipating a period of foreign policy experiments by various nations until a new balance of power, acknowledged by all, is achieved. During this transitional phase, the positions of small and medium-sized states become increasingly pivotal, as they gain attention from the great powers negotiating the formation of this new balance.



This shifting geopolitical landscape offers small states a unique opportunity to demand more than they traditionally would in a rigid hierarchical system. As nations engage in this struggle to enhance their status in the evolving global hierarchy, Russia positions itself as well-prepared to defend its national interests and restore what it perceives as justice. The ongoing crisis, exemplified by the current tensions surrounding Ukraine, serves as a stress test for the realism of assessments, national qualities, and the strength of resources and strategies of all involved parties.



In essence, the crisis becomes a litmus test for the quality of each participant's strategy, unveiling their initial understanding of the world, its workings, and the trajectory of history.



Sushentsov's analysis provides valuable insights into the complex dynamics at play, emphasizing the multifaceted motivations and strategies employed by major global powers in their pursuit of a new world order.



MENAFN01022024000045015687ID1107795096