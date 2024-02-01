America exchanges attacks with Houthis

(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict between the United States military and Yemen's Houthi rebels has taken a dangerous turn as both sides claim successful strikes in their battle for control over Red Sea shipping lanes. The latest developments include a United States airstrike reportedly targeting a Houthi missile in Yemen, while the Houthi rebels assert they executed an "accurate and direct" missile strike against a cargo ship in the Red Sea.



According to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), a surface-to-air missile in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen was successfully struck and destroyed in response to its imminent threat to United States aircraft. The command did not disclose the specific location of the missile, but it mentioned targeting a Houthi launch site. The Houthi rebels confirmed the United States airstrike, placing it in the northern Yemeni city of Saada.



In a tit-for-tat exchange, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that the rebels deployed "several appropriate naval missiles" to strike the KOI merchant vessel, which he identified as American-bound for Israel. The Liberian-flagged container ship is registered to Oceonix Services Ltd., a London-based company reportedly connected to a unit of the United States banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co.



This latest clash follows earlier reports of the Houthis launching missiles against the USS Gravely destroyer in the Red Sea, prompting the United States military to claim the successful interception of a cruise missile on Tuesday night. The back-and-forth strikes and counter-strikes highlight the escalating tensions in a strategic maritime corridor critical for global trade.



As both sides present conflicting narratives and engage in military maneuvers, the situation underscores the complex dynamics in the region and the potential ramifications for international shipping routes. The Red Sea's significance as a vital waterway amplifies concerns about the impact of these clashes on global trade and maritime security. With the situation rapidly evolving, the international community watches closely, assessing the implications of this latest escalation in the already volatile Yemeni conflict.





