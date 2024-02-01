Afghan Actress Leena Alam Won The 'Best Actress' Award At SZIFF 2019 In Tanzania

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghan film actresss Leena Alam has won the 'Best Actress'
Award at the Sinema Zetu International Film Festival ( SZIFF) 2019 Tanzania.
Sinema Zetu International Film Festival (SZIFF) is a 53 day
long Film Festival held annual in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.
Perhaps heading to Guiness Book of
World records.
Popularly known as SZIFF, the Awards were declared on 23rd
of February, 2019. The festival had two categories – Swahili Panorama and World
Cinema.
The Swahili Panorama has representation of 135 movies
produced in Swahili language from different African countries, while the 'World
Cinema'
witnessed 35 movies from 19
countries including Afghanistan, China, Estonia, India, Iran, Italy, Indonesia,
Germany, Kenya, Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, South Korea, Spain,
Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Zambia.
In World Cinema, Leena Alam won the 'Best Actress' Award for
her role in the movie“Letter to the President”. The movie is a
representation from Afghanistan and was directed by Roya Sadat .
The Award is shared with Myra Vishwakarma,
for her role in the Indian film 'PIHU'.
Festival Director Jacob Joseph commented that the festival
bestow awards to filmmakers as a tribute to their creativity, innovation and
contribution towards the industry.
