ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And The Full Year Of 2023

For the full year of 2023, the Company reported unaudited net revenues of NT$581,914 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$31,725 million.

Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2023 were NT$7.39 (or US$0.475 per ADS).

Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2023 were NT$7.18 (or US$0.462 per ADS).

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

4Q23 Results Highlights – Consolidated



Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 41%, 9%, 49%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was

NT$134,820 million for the quarter, up from NT$129,251 million in 3Q23.



Raw material cost totaled

NT$87,527 million for the quarter, representing 55% of the total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled

NT$15,562 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled

NT$13,192 million for the quarter.

Gross margin decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 16.0% in 4Q23 from 16.2% in 3Q23.

Operating margin was 7.4% in both 4Q23 and 3Q23.

In terms of non-operating items:



Net interest expense was NT$1,302 million.



Net foreign exchange gain was

NT$3,731 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.



Net loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was

NT$2,977 million.



Net gain on equity-method investments was

NT$155 million.

Other net non-operating income was

NT$945 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$552 million.

Income before tax was

NT$12,367 million in 4Q23, compared to NT$12,252

million in 3Q23. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,461 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,890 million in 3Q23.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was

NT$9,392 million in 4Q23, compared to NT$15,730 million in 4Q22 and NT$8,776 million in 3Q23. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,384,426,737, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 4Q23. Our 4Q23 basic earnings per share of NT$2.18 (or US$0.137 per ADS) were based on 4,304,588,209 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 4Q23.

Our 4Q23 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.13 (or US$0.133 per ADS) were based on 4,351,271,177 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q23.

4Q23 Results Highlights – ATM



Net revenues were

NT$82,004 million for the quarter, down by 13.1% year-over-year and down by 2.0% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was

NT$62,786

million for the quarter, down by 8% year-over-year and down by 4% sequentially.



Raw material cost totaled

NT$23,171 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled

NT$12,390 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled

NT$11,772 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 1.2 percentage points to 23.4% in 4Q23 from 22.2% in 3Q23. Operating margin was 11.2% in 4Q23, compared to 10.5% in 3Q23.

4Q23 Results Highlights – EMS



Net revenues were

NT$79,182 million, down by 6% year-over-year and up by 12% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was

NT$72,496 million, down by 5% year-over-year and up by 12% sequentially.



Raw material cost totaled

NT$64,279 million for the quarter, representing 81% of the total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled

NT$3,056 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled

NT$1,156 million for the quarter.

Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 8.4% in 4Q23 from 9.1% in 3Q23. Operating margin was 3.5% in 4Q23, compared to 3.9% in 3Q23.

2023 Full-Year Results Highlights – Consolidated



Net revenues for the full year of 2023 amounted to

NT$581,914 million, down by 13% from the full year of 2022. Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others represented approximately 44%, 9%, 46% and 1% of total net revenues for the year, respectively.

Cost of revenue for the year of 2023 was

NT$490,157 million, compared to NT$535,943 million in 2022.



Raw material cost totaled

NT$310,179 million for the year, representing 53% of total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled

NT$60,762 million for the year, representing 10% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled

NT$52,485 million for the year.

Gross margin decreased by 4.3 percentage points to 15.8% in 2023 from 20.1% in 2022.

Operating margin decreased to 6.9% in 2023 from 12.0% in 2022.

Total non-operating income for the year was NT$2,272 million, compared to NT$1,450 million in 2022.

Income before tax was NT$42,600 million in 2023.

We recognized an income tax expense of NT$9,043 million for the year.



Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to

NT$31,725 million in 2023, compared to NT$62,090 million in 2022. Our 2023 basic earnings per share of

NT$7.39 (or US$0.475 per ADS) were based on 4,295,871,311 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2023.

Our 2023 diluted earnings per share of NT$7.18 (or US$0.462 per ADS) were based on 4,347,671,048 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2023.

2023 Full-Year Results Highlights – ATM



Cost of revenues for the full year of 2023 was NT$246,397 million, compared to NT$266,283 million in 2022.



Raw material cost totaled

NT$93,110 million for the year, representing 30% of total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled

NT$48,967 million for the year, representing 16% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled

NT$47,090 million for the year.

Gross margin decreased to 21.8% in 2023 from 28.5% in 2022. Operating margin decreased to 10.1% in 2023 from 17.9% in 2022.

2023 Full-Year Results Highlights – EMS



Cost of revenues was

NT$244,947 million in 2023, down by 10% from 2022.



Raw material cost totaled NT$216,824 million for the year, representing 81% of total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled NT$11,340 million for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled

NT$4,331 million for the year.

Gross margin decreased to 8.7% in 2023 from 9.6% in 2022. Operating margin decreased to 3.3% in 2023 from 4.6% in 2022.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES



Capital expenditures in 4Q23 totaled US$234 million, of which US$130 million was used in packaging operations, US$76 million in testing operations, US$21 million in EMS operations and US$7

million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Capital expenditures in 2023 totaled US$914 million, of which US$460 million was used in packaging operations, US$314 million in testing operations, US$114 million in EMS operations and US$26 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to

NT$373,763 million as of December 31, 2023.

Current ratio was 1.18 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.38 as of December 31, 2023. Total number of employees was 92,908 as of December 31, 2023, compared to 93,289 as of September 30, 2023.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS



Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to 42% in 3Q23.

Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q23 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 58% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to 57% in 3Q23. Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or

IDMs accounted for

30% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to

31% in 3Q23.



EMS BASIS



Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 72% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to 70% in 3Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q23. Our top 10 customers contributed 79% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to 78% in 3Q23.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs.

With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at .

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors.

The announced results of the full year of 2023 are preliminary and subject to audit adjustments. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 10, 2023.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations