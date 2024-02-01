Munters Group Strengthened Market Position And Strong Results

October-December





Order intake increased +82% organically, with strong growth in Data Center Technologies (DCT) and FoodTech while AirTech experienced lower growth than last year. DCT continued to see strong demand, in North America two large orders of appr. BSEK 2.2 were received in the quarter and several smaller orders were placed in both Americas and Europe.

Net sales increased +16% organically, primarily through very strong growth in DCT. In FoodTech all regions contributed to increased net sales, especially Americas. AirTech had a flat development of net sales.

The adj. EBITA margin improved mainly driven by the net sales increase in DCT, efficiency improvement efforts in all business areas as well as contributions from net price adjustments.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 0.3 (0.7) in the fourth quarter. Cash flow from operating activities improved mainly because of improved earnings and a reduction in operating working capital.

January-December



Order intake declined -21% organically, mainly as customers in 2022 ordered solutions longer in advance because of previous supply chain challenges, ie lead times has shortened in 2023.

Net sales grew +27% organically with strong growth especially in DCT, driven by high activity in project deliveries. AirTech also showed good growth whereas FoodTech had flat development.

The strong improvement in

adj. EBITA margin is mainly related to net sales increases in AirTech and DCT, net price increase as well as efficiency improvement efforts in all business areas.

Earnings per share for the full year, before dilution, was 4.30 (3.18) and after dilution, was SEK 4.30 (3.17).

Net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 2.1x compared to 2.2x at end of September 2023 and 2.9x at the end of December 2022. In July a strategic review of the equipment business in FoodTech was initiated. The review is ongoing and expected to be finalized in the first half-year of 2024.

Events after the close of the period



On January 22, Munters released preliminary fourth quarter and full year results 2023 in advance due to a ransomware attack at a hosting provider, Tietoevry as it could not be ensured, that the information had remained confidential. Munters estimates that the event will have no impact in 2024. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 1.30 SEK (0.95) per share totaling a dividend of MSEK 237 (173) to be paid in two equal installments. This represents 30% (30%) of net income in 2023.

CEO comments:

Achievements in 2023 positions us for a continued successful journey in the years ahead

The strategic actions we have taken

in recent years, focusing on growth in prioritized areas, footprint optimization and improving efficiency, materialized in very strong achievements in 2023. In summary, we achieved very strong net sales growth, improved profitability and strengthened our market position significantly in all business areas.

Strong net sales and robust improvement in profitability

In the fourth quarter order intake improved, driven by major orders in the US for DCT, reaffirming our strengthened market position in this market. FoodTech developed positively mainly driven by a recovery in the European market for Climate solutions. AirTech had a lower level of order intake, mainly as no large orders were received in the quarter. We also noted a continued shift in customer demand towards smaller orders with shorter lead times, mainly in Americas. Net sales increased strongly, with a positive development in DCT and FoodTech, whereas AirTech had a flat development. Digital solutions in FoodTech continued to see strong growth in the SaaS revenue (ARR) growing +69 percent in the quarter. The adjusted-EBITA improved because of a net sales increase in DCT, efficiency improvement efforts in all business areas as well as contributions from net price adjustments. In AirTech the margin declined mainly due to a changed business mix, with a smaller share of components and service sales. Cash flow from operating activities improved mainly driven by higher profits, which led to lower leverage. We remain committed to strengthening our resilience by improving cash flow and reducing working capital.

Navigation amidst geopolitical volatility and complexity important for continued success

The continued digital transformation as well as electrification led to an underlying strong growth in our main markets throughout the year. Simultaneously, the business landscape has been marked by growing geopolitical instability and heightened complexity. I am very proud of our employees that have managed to navigate in this landscape and deliver on our long-term strategic ambitions at the same time as managing daily challenges and delivering strong results. In the fourth quarter we strengthened our position in Asia by the acquisition of ZECO, an Indian manufacturer of air treatment solutions. This provides us with a second strong hub in the region next to China. In response to growing market demand for the solutions we provide in AirTech we also broke ground on an all-new site for the North American market in the fourth quarter. The facility will be our largest facility and is being designed to support Munters' goal of being Net Zero from our operations by 2030. It includes electrification of processes and equipment, implementing considerable energy efficiency measures, and obtaining electricity from renewable energy sources. This investment is an important cornerstone of Munters transformative journey to become more efficient and agile. The strategic review of the equipment business in FoodTech is ongoing and I expect this to be finalized in the first half-year of 2024.

In 2024 we will continue to invest for growth



I am greatly confident that we are well positioned towards future growth areas for Munters. In the current market environment, it is imperative for us to constantly be ahead of the curve and invest for future growth.

Therefore, going into 2024 we remain committed to continuously exploring acquisition possibilities that contribute to the expansion and reinforcement of our technology and market presence. We will also continue to invest in our global footprint and innovation to ensure we continue to exceed our customers' expectations and strengthen our market position.

I want to thank all employees for their unwavering commitment and contribution to our strong results.

Klas Forsström, President & CEO

I nformation about the webcast:



Welcome to join a webcast or telephone conference today

at 9:00 AM CET, when President and CEO Klas Forsström together with the Group Vice President and CFO, Katharina Fischer, will present the report.

Webcast



Conference call

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.





This interim report, presentation material and a link to the webcast will be available on

Contact information:



Investors and analysts

Ann-Sofi Jönsson,

Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management

E-mail:

[email protected] ,

Phone: +46 (0)730 251 005

Line Dovärn,

Director, Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected] ,

Phone: +46 (0)730 488 444

Media

Eva Carlsson,

Director of External Communications

E-mail:

[email protected] ,

Phone: +46 (0)70

88 33

500

This information is information that Munters Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.30 AM CET on February 1, 2024.

About Munters Group

Munters is a global leader in energy-efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 5,000 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of more than SEK 14 billion in 2023 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please

visit .

The following files are available for download: