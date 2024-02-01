DC-DC Converter Market Size To Surpass US$ 20.8 Billion By 2032 | With A 6.7% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global DC-DC converter market size reached US$ 11.5 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "DC-DC Converter Market Report by Mounting Style (Surface Mount, Through Hole), Input Voltage (5-36V, 36-75V, 75V and Above), Output Voltage (3, 5V, 12V, 15V and Above), Application (Smartphone, Servers PCs, EV Battery, Railway, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global DC-DC converter market size reached US$ 11.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the DC-DC Converter Industry:

Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Power Solutions:

The rising emphasis on energy efficiency across various sectors represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. DC-DC converters are crucial in maximizing efficiency in power management systems by converting voltages from one level to another with minimal energy loss. This feature is particularly vital in battery-operated devices, renewable energy systems, and electric vehicles (EVs), where optimizing energy usage extends the operational life of the device and reduces environmental impact. Moreover, with the rise of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart technology, the need for efficient, compact power solutions that can operate in diverse environments is supporting the market growth. Manufacturers are continually innovating in this space, leading to the development of advanced DC-DC converters that offer higher efficiency, smaller sizes, and better thermal performance.



Growing Demand in the Telecommunications Industry:

The increasing need for DC-DC converters in the telecommunications industry is propelling the market growth. DC-DC converters are essential components in powering various telecommunication equipment, such as base stations, routers, and switches, ensuring reliable and efficient operation. The rising deployment of 5G networks, which requires more complex and power-efficient network infrastructures is driving the demand for DC-DC converters in managing power distribution and ensuring consistent performance. Additionally, the growing shift towards miniaturization of telecom equipment demands more compact and efficient power conversion solutions, thereby driving the demand for advanced DC-DC converters.

Growing Popularity of Electric Vehicles (EVs):

The increasing emergence of EVs that rely heavily on efficient power management systems to maximize the range and performance of the vehicle is bolstering the market growth. DC-DC converters in EVs are responsible for managing the power flow between different voltage levels in the vehicle, including converting the high-voltage battery power to lower voltages required for the electronics and charging systems of the vehicles. In addition, the governing bodies around the world are implementing stricter emission regulations and incentives for EV adoption, encouraging automotive manufacturers to investment in EV technology, thereby driving the demand for high-performance DC-DC converters. Moreover, the evolution of EV technology, such as the development of fast-charging infrastructure and advanced battery systems, places additional emphasis on the need for efficient and reliable power conversion solutions in this sector.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global DC-DC Converter Industry:

ABB Ltd

Bel Fuse Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

General Electric Company

Infineon Technologies AG

Meggitt plc

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

RECOM Power GmbH

STMicroelectronics

TDK Corporation

Vicor Corporation

DC-DC Converter Market Report Segmentation:

By Mounting Style:

Surface Mount

Through Hole

Through hole mounting exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its reliability and ease of use in a wide range of electronic applications.

By Input Voltage:

5-36V

36-75V

75V and Above

5-36V range holds the biggest market share as it aligns with the common voltage requirements of many commercial and industrial electronic devices.

By Output Voltage:

3

5V

12V

15V and Above

5V accounts for the majority of the market share due to it being a standard voltage for a multitude of electronic devices and systems.

By Application:

Smartphone

Servers PCs

EV Battery

Railway

Others

Smartphone holds the largest share in the market, attributed to the increasing use of these converters in mobile devices to manage power efficiency and battery life.

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, due to the growing significance of electronics manufacturing base and the presence of major technology companies.

Global DC-DC Converter Market Trends:

The growing shift towards miniaturization of electrical components is driving the need for DC-DC converters that can fit into compact spaces without sacrificing performance. This trend is particularly evident in consumer electronics, telecommunications, and medical devices, where space is at a premium. Manufacturers are innovating to create converters that are not only smaller but also more efficient and capable of handling higher power loads without overheating. This miniaturization also involves advancements in semiconductor technology, using materials like gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC), which offer improved performance in smaller packages.

