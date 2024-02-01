A Forecast Of The Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market Trends - 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intelligent Evacuation System Market

A quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the intelligent evacuation system market potential.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global intelligent evacuation system market size was valued at $0.63 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

An advanced evacuation system comprises both hardware and software components, aiming to streamline and simplify individual safety evacuation procedures during emergencies. This system creates an effective communication and alert platform, ensuring a seamless and efficient evacuation process in diverse emergency scenarios, including fires, chemical incidents, severe weather conditions, and violent situations.

Request Sample Report at:

An intelligent evacuation system is a form of alert and reaction generation facility that is aimed to improve the safety of people who are at risk due to an emergency scenario. It allows for a proper and safe evacuation procedure. This system manages an orderly evacuation and alerts the building's residents to a range of changing event situations, such as a fire, a chemical occurrence, harsh weather, and violence. It is made up of a combination of hardware and software that allows for automatic reaction.

Furthermore, the key factor that drives the intelligent evacuation system market size includes increase in market for automated building solutions drive the growth of the market. In addition, supportive industry standards and regulations fuels the growth of the intelligent evacuation system market. However, higher installation and maintenance costs are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increased market for smart cities is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

For Report Customization:

By end user, the commercial segment dominated the intelligent evacuation system market size in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, owing to rapidly evolving infrastructure complexities, congested escape routes, and increased acceptance of application-specific solutions that facilitate phased evacuation. However, the residential segment is expected to witness growth at the highest rate owing to, factors such as increased market for smart homes and the development of application-specific solutions.

In 2020, the voice evacuation system segment held the leading position in the intelligent evacuation system market by type, and is projected to maintain its dominance in the foreseeable future. This is attributed to its superior effectiveness in managing emergency situations and the growing demand for sophisticated solutions. On the other hand, the emergency lighting segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, driven by the integration of smart technologies in the lighting industry and continuous technological advancements in this sector.

Region-wise, the intelligent evacuation system market was dominated by North America in 2020, owing to the presence of strong regulatory framework and favorable government policies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest rate owing to supportive regulatory standards from major countries like China, Japan, India, and Australia.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: /purchase-options

With the advent of a global pandemic and the implementation of various social distancing measures and lockdowns, a significant portion of the population found themselves confined to their homes, thereby elevating the potential risks of accidents within domestic settings. Moreover, the dearth of entertainment options has led to a surge in the popularity of family barbecues as a means of engaging in outdoor activities during favorable weather conditions. Consequently, incidents such as hot cinders igniting dumpsters, gas canister explosions, and the heat from barbecues causing the melting of conservatories have been on the rise.

When comparing the post-lockdown scenario to the pre-lockdown period, a notable disparity is observed in the primary locations of reported fires, with outdoor areas experiencing a remarkable increase of over 187% in recorded incidents post-transition. A majority of these accidents can be attributed to individuals burning garden waste and household rubbish in incinerators or on bonfires. Additionally, instances of embers being carried away by the wind or fires escalating beyond control have resulted in damage to garages, fences, and sheds.

The key players profiled in the intelligent evacuation system market analysis are ABB Group, Automated Logic, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Eaton Corporation Plc, HOCHIKI Corporation, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Communication Intelligence Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises and medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn