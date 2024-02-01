Gold rise as investors optimistic despite Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates

(MENAFN) Gold prices experienced a notable rise on Thursday, as investors clung to their optimism about the possibility of the Federal Reserve implementing significant interest rate cuts later in the year. This sentiment persisted even after the US central bank explicitly dismissed the idea of lowering rates in March.



In spot transactions, gold climbed by 0.4 percent to reach USD2,045.65 per ounce as of 0213 GMT. During the previous session on Wednesday, the precious metal reached its highest level in over two weeks at USD2,055.89, ultimately closing with a modest increase of 0.1 percent.



Conversely, US gold futures saw a slight dip of 0.2 percent, settling at USD2,063.20.



The Federal Reserve's decision to maintain unchanged interest rates for the time being, coupled with its clear stance against rate cuts in the spring, did not deter investors from holding onto their hopes. Moreover, the central bank dropped a long-standing reference to the possibility of further increases in borrowing costs.



Despite the Fed's announcement, the dollar index managed to rise by 0.2 percent. Concurrently, standard US Treasury bond yields approached their lowest levels in more than two weeks, settling at 3.9426 percent. This complex interplay of market dynamics suggests that the gold market remains intricately tied to investor expectations and perceptions of future monetary policy shifts.

MENAFN01022024000045015682ID1107795079