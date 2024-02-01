DSV, 1088 - DSV Announces Changes To The Executive Board And The Group Executive Committee

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1088

Changes to the Executive Board

In continuation of our Company Announcement No. 1062 of 18 October 2023, the Board of Directors of DSV A/S announces changes to the Executive Board. Effective 1 February 2024, our current Group COO and Vice CEO Jens H. Lund will assume the position of Group CEO of DSV A/S, and Jens Bjørn Andersen steps down after more than 15 years in charge of the DSV Group.

Brian Ejsing (born 1966) is appointed new Group COO of DSV A/S and will join the Executive Board. Brian started his career at DSV as a freight forwarder in 1986 and has held senior managerial roles in several countries and in both our Road and Solutions divisions. Brian has been CEO, DSV Solutions, and part of the Group Executive Committee since 2012. Over the years, Brian has been instrumental in developing and growing the Solutions division and has played an important role in the integration of acquired companies. Brian Ejsing is a Danish citizen.

Thomas Plenborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DSV A/S:

“Following a seamless and swift handover process, the time is right to pass on the responsibility to Jens Lund. Jens Bjørn Andersen has delivered incredible results and significant value for our shareholders since 2008, and on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to take the opportunity to, once again, thank Jens Bjørn for his contribution over the years. I also welcome Jens Lund as our new Group CEO. Jens has an innovative mindset and deep knowledge of our industry, and I am confident that Jens and the team around him will drive DSV's continued journey”.

Effective 1 February 2024, the DSV Executive Board consists of Group CEO Jens H. Lund, Group COO Brian Ejsing and Group CFO Michael Ebbe.

Changes to the Group Executive Committee

In addition to the changes to the Executive Board, the following changes are made to the Group Executive Committee.

Solutions division

Effective 1 February 2024, Albert-Derk Bruin (born 1973) takes over from Brian Ejsing and is appointed new CEO, DSV Solutions. Albert-Derk previously held the position of Executive Vice President, Business Strategy, Excellence and Change Management in the Solutions division. Albert-Derk joined DSV in 2010 and has been part of the division's Executive Management Team since 2019.

Global Commercial Organisation

Effective 1 February 2024, Morten Landry (born 1980) is appointed new Group CCO. Morten has been part of the DSV Group for more than 20 years and previously held the position of Managing Director, Air & Sea United Kingdom and Ireland.

As a consequence, Rene Falch Olesen steps down after more than 40 years with DSV. Rene has been CCO and part of the Group Executive Committee since 2009.

Air & Sea division

Effective 1 May 2024, Carsten Trolle, CEO, DSV Air & Sea, has decided to step down after more than 39 years with DSV and 9 years in charge of the Air & Sea division. Carsten will continue in a central role and support the Group with strategic projects.

Frank Sobotka (born 1970) is appointed new CEO, DSV Air & Sea. Frank joined DSV 14 years ago and currently holds the position as Managing Director, Air & Sea Germany, and Executive Vice President for Central Eastern and Southern Europe. Frank has held senior managerial roles in several countries over the years and has been part of the division's regional management team since 2018. Frank has 34 years of experience in the logistics industry.

As above changes take effect, the Group Executive Committee will consist of the Executive Board; CEO, DSV Air & Sea, Frank Sobotka; CEO, DSV Road, Søren Schmidt; CEO, DSV Solutions, Albert-Derk Bruin; Group CCO Morten Landry and Group CIO Jesper Riis.

Jens H. Lund, Group CEO of DSV A/S:

“I would like to sincerely thank Carsten Trolle, who has been instrumental in the development of the Air & Sea division over the years, through large integrations and challenging markets. I am happy that Carsten will stay on board to support us after he steps down as CEO for the division. I also sincerely thank Rene, his significant contribution to DSV during the past many years has played an important part in the development of our commercial organisation and commercial support systems.

I welcome Brian Ejsing as Group COO and a strong addition to our Executive Board. Brian has an outstanding track record in DSV and will now take over the responsibility for the continued optimisation of our processes and global network. At the same time, I would also like to congratulate Frank, Albert-Derk and Morten on their new responsibilities. I look forward to our cooperation and to continuing the growth and development of our company.

In addition to these changes, the divisional management teams will be expanded with a COO position. Each division will have a CEO, COO and CCO to further strengthen our change capacity and commercial approach. This is in line with our long-term succession planning and a product of the strong talent pool we have across the DSV organisation.”



