Vegetable Seed Market Size To Hit US$ 8.6 Billion By 2032 | With A 3.7% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global vegetable seed market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Vegetable Seed Market Report by Type (Open Pollinated Varieties, Hybrid), Crop Type (Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Cucurbit, Brassica, Leafy, and Others), Cultivation Method (Protected, Open Field), Seed Type (Conventional, Genetically Modified Seeds), and Region 2024-2032". The global vegetable seed market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vegetable Seed Industry:

Health and Wellness Trends:

The rising focus on healthier eating habits among the masses across the globe is propelling the growth of the market. In line with this, the increasing awareness among individuals about the importance of a balanced diet is catalyzing the demand for vegetable seeds. Moreover, individuals are increasingly seeking fresh and nutritious vegetables to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. As a result, there is a rise in the demand for specific vegetable varieties that offer nutritional benefits. Companies are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to create seeds that produce vegetables with enhanced nutritional profiles.



Rising Focus on Sustainable Agriculture:

The increasing focus on sustainable agriculture practices is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, sustainable farming methods aim to minimize environmental impact while ensuring long-term food security. In addition, the rising demand for vegetable seeds that yield high-quality crops with minimal resource utilization, reduced chemical inputs, and improved resistance to pests and diseases. Furthermore, sustainable agriculture not only addresses ecological concerns but also enhances the economic viability of farming operations. Moreover, key players are developing seeds that align with these sustainable practices.

Increasing Preference for Organic Vegetables:

The growing preferences for organic vegetables due to the increasing awareness among individuals about health is offering a positive market outlook. In addition, rising concerns about the environment are impelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, organic vegetables are grown without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, making them a healthier choice for consumers, as they contain fewer chemical residues. Additionally, organic farming practices prioritize soil health, biodiversity, and sustainable resource management, aligning with environmental sustainability goals. This eco-friendly approach resonates with consumers seeking to reduce their ecological footprint.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Vegetable Seed Industry:

American Takii Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

Bejo Zaden BV

East-West Seed

Enza Zaden Beheer B.V.

Groupe Limagrain

Namdhari Seeds Pvt. Ltd.

Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt En Zaadhandel BV

Sakata Seed Corporation

Syngenta AG (Cnac Saturn (Nl) B.V.)

UPL Limited

Ask Analyst for Sample Report:

Vegetable Seed Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

Open Pollinated Varieties

Hybrid

Open pollinated varieties represented the largest segment as they reduce the need for purchasing seeds annually.

By Crop Type:

Solanaceae

Root & Bulb

Cucurbit

Brassica

Leafy

Others

Solanaceae accounted for the largest market share due to its large consumption among individuals.

By Cultivation Method:

Protected

Open Field

Open field holds the biggest market share on account of the rising need for large-scale agricultural production.

By Seed Type:

Conventional

Genetically Modified Seeds

Conventional exhibits a clear dominance in the market, which can be attributed to increasing preferences for organic crops.

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the vegetable seed market as people are preferring high-quality vegetables.

Global Vegetable Seed Market Trends:

Technological advancements, such as precision agriculture and data-driven farming, are contributing to the growth of the market. In line with this, companies are incorporating these technologies into their offerings to improve crop yields and overall efficiency. Moreover, seed coatings with beneficial microorganisms or nutrients enhance seedling health, leading to improved crop establishment.

Changes in regulations related to genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and seed patents can impact the availability and development of vegetable seeds. Staying compliant with evolving regulations is crucial for market players to maintain competitiveness.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+1 631-791-1145

email us here