White House employee exposes things that Biden aides can`t say openly

(MENAFN) A White House cybersecurity analyst, Charlie Kraiger, recently exposed internal concerns within the Biden administration regarding President Joe Biden's diminishing cognitive abilities and the perceived unpopularity of Vice President Kamala Harris. In a hidden-camera interview posted online by undercover journalist James O'Keefe, Kraiger disclosed that colleagues are apprehensive about Biden's cognitive state but are unable to voice these concerns publicly due to the upcoming reelection campaign.



According to Kraiger, discussions have taken place about the possibility of removing Harris from the 2024 ticket, considering her challenges as vice president. However, he noted that Democratic Party nominees are already set, making any change unlikely. In the interview, Kraiger expressed his belief that addressing these issues is crucial for the administration's success but doubted the likelihood of such actions being taken.



Despite acknowledging concerns about Biden's mental state, Kraiger emphasized that White House staffers must toe the line and avoid public discussions on these matters. He suggested that the optics and potential scandal associated with addressing these concerns may outweigh the benefits. Kraiger's revelations provide insight into the internal dynamics of the Biden administration as it navigates the delicate balance between acknowledging potential challenges and projecting a united front during the upcoming reelection campaign.



The interview sheds light on the complex decision-making processes within the White House and the delicate nature of addressing issues related to the president's health and the vice president's public standing. As the Biden administration faces increasing scrutiny, these revelations raise questions about the transparency and openness of the political landscape, particularly as the president and vice president gear up for a challenging reelection bid later this year.





