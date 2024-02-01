South Africa foreign minister says all countries must prohibit assistance to Israel

(MENAFN) South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has urged all nations to cease supporting Israel's military efforts, asserting that doing so could potentially make them accomplices to genocide. Pandor's statement comes in the wake of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on the Israel-Hamas conflict, where the court called for Israel to take necessary measures to prevent genocide in Gaza.



Addressing reporters in Pretoria, Pandor emphasized that the ICJ's findings indicate the plausibility of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. In light of this, she argued that all countries bear an obligation to discontinue funding and facilitating Israel's military actions, aligning with the court's suggestion of potential genocidal acts.



The ICJ, also known as the World Court, issued its ruling on January 26, directing Israel to prevent genocide in the Palestinian enclave and hold accountable those within its military committing genocidal acts. Notably, the court refrained from demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a request made by South Africa when it lodged its case against Israel under the United Nations Genocide Convention the previous month.



Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissing the court's findings as "outrageous" and vowing to shield Israeli soldiers from international legal proceedings, Pandor sees the ICJ decision as a "decisive victory" for international law. However, she stressed the need for the United Nations to play a more active "implementation role" in enforcing ICJ rulings, moving beyond mere observation and documentation of international atrocities.



The call for a global ban on aid to Israel adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, raising questions about the diplomatic and humanitarian implications of such a measure. As nations grapple with their responses to the ICJ's ruling, the international community is faced with the challenge of balancing geopolitical interests with human rights considerations in the context of the protracted Middle East conflict.





