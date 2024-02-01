Israel assures submerging of Hamas tunnels

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Tuesday that they have been employing a unique strategy by flooding Hamas' extensive underground tunnel network with seawater, a tactic that was initially tested late last year. According to a statement released to Israeli media, the IDF revealed the use of "several tools for injecting high-flow water into Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip." The military clarified that not all of the approximately 350-400 miles of tunnels are being targeted, as the operation could cause unacceptable damage in specific areas.



The IDF reportedly installed high-flow pumps in Gaza late last year and began experimenting with pumping seawater from the Mediterranean into the underground labyrinth. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the flooding operation has expanded, with the addition of an extra pump in the city of Khan Younis, located in the southern part of the enclave.



Until now, Israeli officials had refrained from commenting on the use of seawater to flood the tunnels. The Wall Street Journal noted that the effectiveness of the operation faced challenges, with "walls and other unexpected barriers and defenses" hindering or halting water flow in some locations. Despite extensive efforts, which also included bombing, raids by special forces, and the use of robots, the report suggests that between 60 percent and 80 percent of the subterranean network remains intact.



In December, United States officials reportedly cautioned their Israeli counterparts about the potential consequences of using seawater, emphasizing that it could contaminate Gaza's limited freshwater resources. Prior to the conflict with Israel, around 90 percent of the enclave's drinking water was sourced from groundwater wells, according to the Palestinian Water Authority. The revelation of this unconventional military tactic raises questions about its effectiveness, environmental impact, and the ongoing complexities of the conflict in the region.





MENAFN01022024000045015687ID1107795048