American troops urged to get ready for battle in Gaza

(MENAFN) Recent reports suggest that United States Air Force personnel stationed in Iraq have received orders to be on standby, anticipating potential "on ground United States involvement in the Israel-Hamas war," according to a memo obtained by The Intercept. The memo, circulated earlier this month, directs an unspecified number of troops to be ready for forward deployment in support of operations related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The standby order specifically applies to troops stationed in Iraq since the past year, as revealed in a separate Pentagon document.



While the Pentagon has not officially commented on these reports, they raise questions about the evolving dynamics of the Israel-Hamas conflict and the potential role of the United States in the region. The White House, however, has consistently emphasized that its support for Israel does not involve the deployment of American soldiers to engage in ground operations alongside Israeli forces.



In response to previous incidents, such as Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, the United States swiftly dispatched two aircraft carriers to the region and prepared 2,000 additional troops for possible deployment to the Middle East. Despite this, the White House National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, clarified on October 10 that there was "no intention to put United States boots on the ground" in Israel or Gaza.



Contrary to this assurance, it has been disclosed that United States special forces have been active in Israel since October, with senior officials confirming that American commandos were "actively helping the Israelis to do a number of things." Additionally, the Pentagon has acknowledged the deployment of spy drones over Gaza to support hostage recovery efforts.



As tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict continue to escalate, the role of the United States in the region is under scrutiny, and the reported standby orders for United States Air Force personnel in Iraq add a new dimension to the evolving situation. The intricacies of United States involvement, the potential risks, and the diplomatic considerations surrounding the conflict raise important questions about the future trajectory of the region and the global response to the ongoing crisis.



