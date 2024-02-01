Planning to Invest in an Online Casino? Things You Need to Know

(MENAFN- AJ MEDIA INTERNACIONAL SKOPJE)

With the world of online gambling growing steadily, this is an industry worth considering for investment. Indeed, many companies have several domains licensed under them in this industry. So what is it that makes this industry profitable? And if you are considering such an investment, what are the essential facts that you need to know?

Here we look at the essential features of this industry, especially from the point of view of investors.

1. Steady Growth Rate

When you consider investing in a business, look at the industry overall. Is it in a growing stage? Are the investment tools and information readily available? In the case of the online casino industry, it has grossed revenue as much as 63.53 billion USD in 2022. Also, the forecast of growth is positive. It is expected to hold a growth rate of 11.7% over the next 7 years. Hence, with good profits and a growth estimate, many are eyeing online casinos as good investments.

2. Market Trends

With good revenue growth, this industry has witnessed considerable growth in recent years. Indeed, the period between 2017 and 2021 was a boom for this industry. It was also because of the global pandemic situation. It gave an impetus to online gaming in general. In that online gambling websites have also benefited. Most people turn to these websites to gamble on their favourite table games.

Also, the trend continues beyond the pandemic or the lockdown situation. It is also because the internet has spread across so many countries and regions. As international casino sites increase, people in many countries have access to such websites. They can legally gamble online at these websites, even when there are no local online gambling domains.

Besides internet penetration, mobile gaming is another reason. Nowadays, smartphones provide all the benefits of a laptop or desktop on the move. Hence, most gambling websites are adaptable to mobile browsers. For all these reasons, there was a cumulative average growth rate of 15% across this industry. It was during the period between 2017 and 2021.

The third factor shows the increase in localized online casinos. It is hard to ignore the economic aspects of online gambling domains. They help create employment and increase revenues for governments. With legal gambling rules, it help rope in the economic potential of this industry. As a result, most countries are forming laws to legalize this industry segment. Hence, local investors have legal means to run such online businesses.

3. Market Projections Are Positive

As evident from the above figures, trends are positive for this industry overall. It is expected that there are pockets or regions where online gambling growth spurts will occur. For instance, new Pay N Play casinos are on the rise. People favour such websites that guarantee quick or near-instant withdrawals. Overall, the projection rate of growth is a bit more than 11%. It is likely to be sustained for the next seven years or so. Several factors are contributing to such growth. These include the following:

More and more people are taking up smartphones.

Internet penetration is increasing.

Gambling sites are adapting to mobile browsers.

The above factors and more are set to propel growth in thissector.

4. Ease of Access

It is another reason why online casinos are popular these days. The ease of access to these domains, especially on mobile devices, has increased their popularity. Hence, gambling domains are more profitable today. Hence, those who are considering investing in such ventures will find them to be quite lucrative.

5. Online Gambling on the Rise

It is another trend that has come by. Gone are the days when online gambling was illegal in most countries. Today several international regulatory bodies provide licenses to gambling sites. Most people are aware of the legitimacy of licensed websites. Hence, online gambling has become safe and secure. For this reason, gamblers do not hesitate to open accounts on these websites. As a result, the number of licensed gambling sites is increasing every year.

6. Clear Regulatory Framework

With the increase in clear licensing norms, this industry is highly regulated. Hence, a website that has a valid license has access to all necessary tools and provisions. Most licensing bodies provide help in setting up the gambling platforms as well. They help ensure that payment gateways function in a safe, secure manner. Also, they ensure that customer interests are protected. For instance, customers can forward any complaint they might have to the licensing bodies. There are established channels of communication and support on all licensed gambling websites.

Of course, licensing rules and regulations differ from one country to another. However, many licensing bodies offer international legitimate licenses. It enables gambling domains to offer their services to many countries. Hence, this widens investment opportunities as well. Those who wish to open up international domains can do so under such authorities.

7. Several Revenue Streams

As evident, an online gambling domain opens up several revenue opportunities. That is, there are several game catalogues that one can offer on such platforms. It also brings on collaboration with different software brands. Different casino software brands advertise their games through promotions of different kinds. Again, payment gateway partners can be several. These also open up gateways for revenue streams. Many customers open up accounts on different payment services via these portals. Hence, such affiliations open up considerable opportunities to earn.

Final Thoughts

Online gambling has developed into a lucrative industry in the past decade. With strict regulations in place, most websites can overcome safety threats. At the same time, they provide fair and safe gambling options for their customers. Hence, the profitability of this segment is on the rise. There are also readymade technology solutions and suites that make such investments viable in a short period. With such developments, one can expect to see much growth in this segment. Hence, it is a business investment bandwagon that is worth jumping into.

