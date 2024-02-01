UN Condemns Unjust Collective Punishment Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has criticized what is being called the collective punishment of Palestinian residents in Gaza in his recent statements. He stated that nothing can justify the collective punishment of Palestinians.

Mr. Guterres made implicit references to torture, sexual abuse, and collective punishment of Palestinians on Wednesday, January 31st, on his social media platform X. He categorically called it indefensible.

According to him,“Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the people of Gaza. There is no justification for killing, torturing, and abducting non-combatants and committing sexual violence against them.”

This comes amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas, based in the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli military, which has been ongoing for several months. During this period, at least 26,000 Palestinians, including members of Hamas, have been killed.

The Secretary-General's remarks highlight the importance of respecting international human rights standards and the protection of civilians during conflicts.

The situation in Gaza continues to be a source of concern for the international community, with calls for a peaceful resolution and the protection of the rights of all individuals involved in the conflict.

Furthermore, the Palestinian population is facing an acute humanitarian crisis characterized by severe shortages of food, medical supplies, essential medicines, clean water, and adequate shelter, all exacerbated by the ongoing Israel conflict. The humanitarian situation in Palestine demands immediate attention and international support to alleviate the suffering of its people.

