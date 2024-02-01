Houthis Threaten Further Attacks On US And British Warships

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Houthi group in Yemen says it will keep attacking U.S. and British warships in the Red Sea to defend itself, which worries people about trade problems worldwide, as reported by Reuters.

The Houthi group's military spokesperson stated that all American and British warships involved in what they consider“aggression” against Yemen are considered targets.

The U.S. and Britain have conducted strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen and reclassified the militia as a terrorist group amid regional instability caused by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Houthis, who control significant parts of Yemen, have been targeting ships in and around the Red Sea, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza conflict.

The Gaza conflict has triggered unrest in other parts of the Middle East, with Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah engaging in clashes with Israeli forces at the border, and Iraqi armed groups launching attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq.

The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have introduced an economic dimension to the instability by targeting shipping in the region.

The Houthi group confirmed launching missiles at the U.S. warship USS Gravely. On Tuesday night, the U.S. military's central command reported intercepting one anti-ship cruise missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea, causing no damage.

According to Reuters, the Houthi attacks have primarily focused on container vessels, while many fuel tankers continue to use the route. To avoid possible attacks, some shipping firms are avoiding the Red Sea route and choosing longer, costlier routes around Africa. The Houthis plan to keep fighting until there's a ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid can reach those in need.

